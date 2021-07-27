Local Exposure

-
The Voyage Jazz Ensemble recorded and mixed their new CD days before the pandemic closed everything down. The album, Rites of Passage is available now.For…
Local singer-songwriter Molly Sullivan is a bit of an enigma. Many of her songs have, so far, gone unrecorded, and she tends to limit her online presence.…
The poet Francis Duggan called Death “The Great Equalizer.” No matter who you are, where you come from or what you believe, all of us will one day leave…
The sound of Fickle Hellcat is best described as "Vintage Indie Rock," but the music created by Rachel Maxann, Mike Wiley and Paul Swabek comes from an…
MOIRA is a 3-piece dream pop band with origins in Dayton, OH. Their new EP Demons + Daisies is a follow-up to their 2015 release entitled…
Frank Zappa once said, “You can't always write a chord ugly enough to say what you want to say, so sometimes you have to rely on a giraffe filled with…
After a 16-year waiting period, there was a good amount of buzz this Summer about the return of Hyperstatic - and rightly so. This old-school 3-piece…
Melanie Davis is a wonderful singer-songwriter from Murray, KY whose writing is imbued with intense passion wrapped in beautiful harmonies.She and her…
Elementz, a Cincinnati-based urban arts organization - with the help of ArtsWave - is producing their first ever concert series for the community focused…
The eclectic and mesmerizing BeWILDerFest returns to Urban Artifact for its 4th year on August 23 & 24, 2019.Hosted on three stages over two days, this…