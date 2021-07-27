-
Local Latin musician and organizer Nicholas Radina is with Brian O’Donnell to talk about the pause needed for his Salsa on the Square summer concerts on…
Since 1979, musician Mickey Foellger of the band Wheels has been in possession of tapes from the band’s performances at Shipley’s in Clifton. Now, with…
Musician, CCM faculty, and owner of Monastery Studio, Ric Hordinski is staying busy through the pandemic, plus his photojournalist daughter has gained the…
A collaboration of local jazz players known as The Voyager Jazz Ensemble was able to finish up their first recording just before the pandemic lockdown.…
Lee Hay and her guests pay tribute to Cincinnati stomp-blues legend Big Joe Duskin.
Local singer Annie Donnellon Davis recently digitally released her spiritual album, A Sacred Collection, and she’s in our studio with Elaine Diehl to talk…
Back for its 22nd year, WoodyFest celebrates the music and ideas of the inimitable Woody Guthrie. Local musicians Jake Speed and Ed Cunningham will be…
King Records: Cincinnati Legacy, is a five-part series hosted by Lee Hay and is produced to honor the label’s impact on Cincinnati and music.The series…
The tradition continues! Since 2005, host/producer Lee Hay has assembled a holiday feast of music and spoken word featuring some of Cincinnati's finest…
Happening on Friday, October 25 at The Redmoor in Mt. Lookout is You Know You're Right, a multi-artist tribute show to the influential grunge rock band…