A poem from Pauletta Hansel called “Our Words: Cincinnati, April 2017,” written when she was Poet Laureate for Cincinnati.
We revisit Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin’s poem, Mississippi Poplars, from his collection The Shape of Regret, which he shared with us for Martin Luther…
Geoffrey Woolf is the Dean of Humanities and Sciences at Cincinnati State and Technical College and a published poet. His newest collection is called…
Local poet Sherry Cook Stanforth recites her poem My Mother’s Dulcimer from her book, Drone String.
On this Father’s Day, local poet Marcus Whalbring recites his poem “My Dad Called to Ask Why” from his collection, How to Draw Fire.
National Poetry Month: Barbara Gray speaks with local poet Don Bogen about his latest collection, Immediate Song.
National Poetry Month: Local physician and poet Brian Volck reads his poem Why Dogs are Better Than People from his collection Fresh Becomes Word.
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Barbara Gray leads a roundtable conversation with three local poets who discuss how their diverse backgrounds provide…
Celebrating National Poetry Month: a conversation and reading with poet and publisher of Dos Madre Press, Robert Murphy, about his new book, Among the…
Celebrating National Poetry Month: our contributor and poet Roberta Schultz recites Forbidden Fruit from her chapbook, Songs from the Shaper’s Harp.