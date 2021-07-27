local theater

-
Starting a new arts initiative during a pandemic and civil unrest may seem incongruous, but local actor Candice Handy saw an opportunity to showcase some…
The Carnegie in Covington has, like most art venues, has been closed since the pandemic began in March. However, they are making plans to reopen with new…
A two-character play featuring two historical figures who had a tempestuous friendship is coming to the stage of Newport's Falcon Theatre starting Friday,…
The Last Five Years is an intimate musical, written by Jason Robert Brown, that tells the love story of two New Yorkers in a most unusual way. It's the…
**On March 12, Ensemble Theatre announced a temporary suspension of performances due to the coronavirus outbreak. They are working to determine…
Destiny of Desire, the next play on the stage at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, is described as an homage to Latin American soap operas, written by…
OTR's Know Theatre is ready to open Audrey Cefaly's Alabaster as part of the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere project. Andrew Hungerford,…
The life of iconic 50's rocker Buddy Holly is coming to Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park starting January 18.The star and music director of Buddy: The…
From LBJ's unexpected swearing in after the Kennedy assassination, through his effort to carry out his predecessor's plan for a national civil rights act,…
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati continues its tradition of presenting a locally written and performed family musical during the holidays. ETC's Producing…