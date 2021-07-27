locally produced

-
Cincinnati-based filmmaker David James has a new sci-fi anthology series that will be released on Amazon Prime in mid-November. Wildfire was created and…
-
Local filmmaker Joe Zappa is premiering his 8-part web series called Clever Girl with a red carpet event at the 20th Century in Oakley on November 1.He…
-
The feature film Dusk is making its world premiere this Wednesday at the Cleveland International Film Festival. The psychological thriller tells the story…
-
AMC Network'?s series The Walking Dead has created a huge fan base for all things zombie, and Westerns have long been a staple of the big screen. So why…