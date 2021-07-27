-
On March 3, Manifest Drawing Center in East Walnut Hills will host an Uncommon Roots panel discussion on unique artistic visions and unusual photographic…
-
East Walnut Hills' Manifest, now 12 years old, continues to add new programs and present provocative exhibitions. Jason Franz, Manifest's founding…
-
Jane Durrell sits down for a conversation with the two 2015-16 Artists-in-Residence at Manifest Gallery in East Walnut Hills.Samantha Haring and Marina…
-
Manifest Gallery in East Walnut Hills is well known for their exhibitions of the artwork of new, contemporary artists. But they have a separate identity…
-
The Manifest Gallery in East Walnut Hills is more than just a gallery – it features a Drawing Center Studio in Madisonville where open drawing and…
-
Jason Franz, artist, curator, director and founder of Walnut Hill’s Manifest Gallery, joins our Jane Durrell for a preview of their upcoming 10th…
-
For the first time in its existence, Cincinnati’s Manifest Gallery has engaged an artist-in residence. Painter Tyler Wilkinson has been working with the…