Play It Forward honors Bob Nave, the musician and radio DJ who died Jan. 28, with a memorial show 2-6 p.m. at The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mount…
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 21st at 11pm, I decided to go back through the archives and pull out a number of songs recorded by local…
Longtime local musician Leroy Ellington recently assembled a new band, the Sacred Hearts, whose debut CD, Sanctified, has received critical acclaim.…
This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, April 20th, we'll start off with an interview in WVXU's studio with Leroy Ellington, Marcos Sastre, and…
The Cincy Blues Society is sponsoring their annual 2018 Cincy Winter Blues & Heritage Festival at Duke Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati Friday,…
This year's blues Christmas special is dedicated to the memory of WVXU Production Assistant Kevin Rowinski who started his radio broadcast career while a…
This week's blues show, 11pm on Saturday, January 7th, begins with a great cd produced by Marcos Sastre and Larry Goshorn, Shades of Blue. The song's…
This week on The Blues, local guitarist/producer Marcos Sastre begins the show with "Pack It Up." You'll also hear Derek Trucks, the Allman Brothers and…
This sounds like fun: Gary Burbank, Katie Laur Marcos Sastre, former Pure Prairie League drummer Billy Hinds and others join Brian O'Donnell for a…