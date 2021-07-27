-
For the holiday, we bring you a recording of the late, great jazz vocalist Mary Ellen Tanner and her version of I'll Be Home for Christmas.
Drummer John Von Ohlen, co-founder of the Blue Wisp Big Band and featured soloist with the Stan Kenton and Woody Herman orchestras, died Wednesday. He was…
On a new Memories from the Hills of Home, Katie Laur shares a piece she wrote about the man she calls the Swami of Swing, local jazz legend John von…
This week's blues show starts off with one of my favorites by Diana Krall, "Peel Me A Grape" followed by a song from John Coltrane's Ballads cd and one by…
A friend of mine gave me a copy of Holly Cole's cd "Temptation" which is a collection of Tom Waits' tunes, so I thought I'd start this show off with one…
Music: Legendary local jazz vocalist Mary Ellen Tanner is with the Lee Stolar Trio for this recording of But Not For Me.
Local jazz drummer, bandleader and music legend John Von Ohlen is the subject a recently released authorized biography called It's Gotta Swing: The John…
Jim Nunn knew a little about drumming and a lot about book publishing. But he had never written a book until inspired by his friend, jazz drummer John Von…
Mary Ellen Tanner: Girl Singer is a two-hour tribute to the late local vocalist who loved to sing standards, orginally airing on Saturday, August 9 from…
Lee Hay plays a song performed by Mary Ellen Tanner, longtime local jazz singer and former Bob Braun Show regular, who passed away last week.