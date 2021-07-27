-
Michael Williams' pop star dreams stayed alive Monday night when he learned The Voice viewers voted to keep the 18-year-old Deerfield Township resident in…
-
MONDAY MAY 4 UPDATE: Here's a link to my 13-minute interview with Michael Williams from Sunday's Around Cincinnati. He learns his fate on the show…
-
Mason's Michael Williams encountered a different kind of four-way Monday – a four-way knockout on The Voice to determine which singer advances to NBC's…
-
Chris Riva, Amber Jayanth and meteorologist Ashley Smith will help main anchors Tricia Macke, Rob Williams and Steve Hortsmeyer share the load when…
-
Former WKRC-TV news anchor Brad Johanson is gone from WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C., after one year."There was a personnel matter and we handled it…
-
With WLWT-TV news anchors Sheree Paolello and Mike Dardis announcing their engagement, I asked married morning radio hosts Chris O'Brien and Janeen Coyle…
-
Mason's Brant Daugherty finished seventh on Dancing with the Stars five years ago, but that's OK with him."Mostly my exposure until then was Pretty Little…
-
And the crowd goes wild! A packed house at Mason's Buffalo Wings & Rings cheered for hometown favorite Angela Perkins when she narrowly avoided…
-
March 7, 2018 update: Here are links to my lengthy March 6 interview, "Angela Perkins Compares 'Survivor' Experience To Army Life," and to my March 7…
-
WLW-AM's iconic diamond-shaped radio tower and historic transmitter building on Tylersville Road soon will be casting their shadows on retail stores,…