-
The King Records 75th anniversary celebration this month winds up with several events this week including a panel discussion of Cincinnati Reds…
-
Acclaimed mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton comes to Cincinnati on January 26 to perform a recital with Cincinnati's Matinee Musicale. She's on the phone with…
-
Starting its 105th season, Cincinnati's Matinee Musicale presents intimate recitals by some of classical music's finest musicians and performers.…
-
Acclaimed soprano Nadine Sierra will be performing with Cincinnati's Matinee Musicale on May 1 at Westwood First Presbyterian Church.Anne Arenstein talks…