The 31st Annual Jewish & Israeli Film Festival, presented by the Mayerson JCC, will again showcase a variety of films and documentaries though February 27…
The 30th Anniversary of the Mayerson JCC Jewish & Israeli Film Festival returns starting February 2 and will spotlight 13 full-length feature films and…
Twelve films will be part of this year's Mayerson JCC Jewish & Israeli Film Festival, kicking off February 1. Joining Anne Arenstein for a preview of this…
A 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed those aged 12 to 20 years drink 11 percent of all alcohol consumed in the United…
The Beyond Civility project allows people to explore the barriers and bridges to effective dialogue. Next Wednesday, September 27, Beyond Civility will…
For the sixth year, the healing power of music is the focus of the Music & Medicine Conference, happening Friday, October 13 at the Mayerson JCC.…
Until the creation of the State of Israel, Jews have always been the minority population, no matter where they lived. But after two thousand years, Israel…
On June 14, the Mayerson JCC will host a performance of the one-woman show, Images: Remembrances of the Holocaust - The Eva Schloss Story at 7pm. This…
February 4 is the kick-off to this year's Mayerson JCC Jewish and Israeli Film Festival, titled "Secrets. Journeys. Discoveries." Joining our Anne…
The United States and Israel have enjoyed an unusually strong alliance based on common interests and values for decades, a bond both Israeli Prime…