Mayor 2017

On May 2, Cincinnati voters take their first step in deciding who will be the city's mayor for the next four years.There are three candidates in the May 2…
John Cranley was only 26 in 2000 when he burst on to the political scene, taking on Republican Steve Chabot in the First Congressional District, losing…
Rob Richardson, a 38-year-old Mount Auburn resident, knows he owes much to family members who came before him for the successes he has had in life –…
Born to a mentally ill mother and drug-addicted father, Yvette Simpson was raised by her grandmother in Lincoln Heights until the age of 16. Then, when…