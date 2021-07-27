-
Matt Rollings is a Grammy Award-winning American composer, musician and record producer. His latest release, Mosaic, features a duet with bluegrass…
Acclaimed photographer Michael Wilson has captured many famous faces on film during his career, but with his latest project, he took photos of strangers…
The 3rd Annual Nowhere Else Festival, a celebration of music and art, held on the Clinton County property of acclaimed band Over the Rhine, happens again…
Acclaimed photographer Michael Wilson, whose work includes photos of Lyle Lovett, Hugh Laurie, Delbert McClinton, and Buddy Miller, embarked on a…
On March 3, Manifest Drawing Center in East Walnut Hills will host an Uncommon Roots panel discussion on unique artistic visions and unusual photographic…
Local poet Tasha Golden (from the band Ellery) has collaborated with celebrated photographer Michael Wilson on her just-released book of poetry.They are…
Price Hill-based MYCincinnati (Music for Youth in Cincinnati) is a renowned free youth orchestra program for urban children. They learn violin, viola,…
Debbie Davies begins this week's Blues show which airs on Saturday, February 28th at 11pm. She's followed by Bobby Blue Bland, Cassie Taylor and John…
Cincinnati’s acclaimed photographer Michael Wilson is in our studio with Brian O’Donnell to talk about his long career, some of the many highlights, an…