Indiana has a deficit of nearly 140,000 affordable and available rental homes — one of the worst rates in the Midwest.
Indiana has some of the worst infant and maternal mortality rates in the country. And those numbers are even worse among Black Hoosiers and in rural areas.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun released an education plan Tuesday that includes key policy proposals and addresses hot-button conservative talking points. Braun wants to expand school vouchers, decrease cell phone distractions during school hours, and boost teacher pay, among other things.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun said Indiana can do more to protect the future of rural communities and the state’s “farming legacy.”
Republican gubernatorial candidate U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) is adjusting his property tax reform proposal, just days after he unveiled it.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun has unveiled a plan that makes major changes to the state’s property tax system, saying “nothing is more important” than controlling costs so that homeowners can stay in their homes.
Indiana's Mike Braun's choice for running mate raises questions, potential issues at party conventionThe gubernatorial candidate picked first-term Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis), a relative newcomer to the state political scene.
In a statement, the Republican gubernatorial nominee called McGuire "a strong conservative who has lived the values of faith, family, and community."