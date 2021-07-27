Mike McConnell

-
Did you wake up to Ken Broo hosting WLW-AM's morning show? Don't worry, things will be back to normal on WLW-AM Wednesday – at least for a while.WCPO-TV…
Confessions from the "Remembering Radio's Rock Rivalries" panel discussion at the downtown public library Sunday:--WEBN-FM's Jay Gilbert was the person…
Even more fun! Bob "The Producer" Berry says he's attending the "Remembering Radio’s Rock Rivalries" program Sunday along with Eddie Fingers, Jay Gilbert,…
Chuck Fredrick and Bo Matthews, the top two executives at WLW-AM, WEBN-FM and three other stations, were laid off Tuesday by iHeartMedia.Fredrick had been…