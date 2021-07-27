-
Former Q102 DJ Brian Douglas' career switch to shooting movie production promotional shots came at just the right time."I couldn't work there now,"…
To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, nonprofit Film Cincinnati (formerly the film commission) is seeking 30 donors willing to give $30,000…
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, with around 70 categories this year, will be presented on Sunday, February 12th at 8pm. So, on Saturday, February 4th at…
The "Miles Ahead" soundtrack, released in April along with Don Cheadle's movie about jazz icon Miles Davis, is up for a Grammy Award.The film, shot here…
Production starts this week here on "Girl From The Hood," the Lifetime movie about R&B singer Michel'le, the Lifetime movie publicist tells me.And we…
As director Steven C. Miller promised last October, Cincinnati will play a visible role in "Marauders," the bank robbery action film shot here last…
This I know for sure: I love jazz, and I loved "Miles Ahead."I don't know if jazz icon Miles Davis really robbed a CBS executive at gunpoint, as depicted…
Sunday, May 15 at 9:00 pmAs Miles Ahead, actor/director Don Cheadle’s film about Miles Davis, opens in movie theaters this spring, WVXU presents a special…
After "Miles Ahead" comes "A Kind of Murder." The Jessica Biel movie also filmed in Cincinnati in 2014 premieres at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on…
You just know that jazz expert Oscar Treadwell is smiling on Cincinnati.Ten years after his death, his adopted hometown provides the background for a…