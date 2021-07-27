-
Movie Review: Our friend Larry Thomas is back with a review of Lucky, featuring the final screen performance of the late character actor Harry Dean…
Where, you may ask, has been director Terry Gilliam of late? He’s had a couple of misfires that never finished production, particularly his Don Quixote…
Every so often a film is released that causes both critics and audiences to become besotted with praise. Such films are compared to Citizen Kane, and are…
A really good documentary film is at its best when it chronicles the life, times and works of a truly exceptional individual. Such is the case with Life…
The old saying goes “everything old is new again.” Except when it comes to the summer movie crop of 2014, in which all the retreads, reboots, and remakes…
If you’re tired of the sci-fi genre being hijacked just so Tom Cruise can make another movie, or director Michael Bay can churn out another overlong,…
Once again it’s summertime, and the living is… well, in many instances… mobile. What with enjoying the seasonal events and travels, and the upcoming…
With all the various platforms available for movie delivery these days, there are some films that totally slip by unnoticed, since they don’t get a…
In the never-ending search for critical adoration and separating moviegoers from their hard-earned dollars, filmmakers seem to embrace the theory that…
It’s summertime, and the movies are, generally, quite predictable. During this high-volume season of ticket sales, the major studios seem preoccupied with…