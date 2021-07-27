MSD budget

-
Metropolitan Sewer District customers won't see a rate increase next year, if the district's 2019 budget is adopted as is. Director Diana Christy says it…
-
Hamilton County commissioners have several budget proposals and not a lot of time to reconcile them. Board President Todd Portune wants a vote on…
-
The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is recommending sewer rates stay the same next year. Director Gerald Checco says the district's recommended 2018…
-
The Metropolitan Sewer District could save nearly $2 million a year with a few operational changes.Ohio State Auditor's office spokesman Ben Marrison says…
-
The last Hamilton County commission meeting of 2017 produced a temporary general fund budget, a budget for the Metropolitan Sewer District, and started…
-
The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is asking for a nearly 4.6 percent rate hike for next year but it doesn't look like Hamilton County Commissioners…
-
The Metropolitan Sewer District is asking for a 4.59 percent sewer rate increase next year. Director Gerald Checco presented the district's budget…
-
A task force set up to review Metropolitan Sewer District rates has delivered its report to Hamilton County Commissioners. The committee's chair, Tom…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners have approved the 2016 operating budget for the Metropolitan Sewer District. The budget delays any rate increase until the…
-
The latest battle between Cincinnati and Hamilton County concerning the Metropolitan Sewer District is over billing. MSD owes the Greater Cincinnati Water…