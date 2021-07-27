-
The Last Five Years is an intimate musical, written by Jason Robert Brown, that tells the love story of two New Yorkers in a most unusual way. It's the…
-
The blind date musical First Date opens, appropriately, on Valentine's Day at Footlighters in Newport. Director Jerry Wiesenhahn tells Jim Stump about the…
-
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati continues its holiday tradition by presenting their original take on a classic tale with this year's production of Alice in…
-
Several years in the making, Playhouse in the Park is ready for the stage debut of their original musical production based on Cincinnati's iconic record…
-
While highlighted by the first visit of the smash hit Hamilton, the 2018-19 Broadway in Cincinnati has a line-up featuring new and classic favorites.…
-
The stage version of the life and music of one of our area's favorite daughters, Rosemary Clooney, is coming to the stage at The Carnegie in Covington.…
-
Concluding 30 years of presenting quality community theatre, Showbiz Players will bow out with their third production of the acclaimed musical, The Civil…
-
The final production of the current Children's Theatre of Cincinnati season is Tarzan The Stage Musical, based on the Disney film with music by Phil…
-
The announcement of the 2017-2018 season from Broadway in Cincinnati, with a hint at a popular show coming during the 2018-2019 season, has musical…
-
Coming to the Marx Theatre stage at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is the funny, tuneful, yet slightly disturbed musical, Little Shop of Horrors. Rick…