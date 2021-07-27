-
The U.S. surgeon general has recommended that naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, be widely available to consumers. But there are several barriers to consumers' ability to acquire it.
-
It was a scheduling mishap that led Kourtnaye Sturgeon to help save someone’s life. About four months ago, Sturgeon drove to downtown Indianapolis for a...
-
The maker of Narcan is making a research grant to Hamilton County that will provide nearly $2 million worth of the overdose antidote to combat the local…
-
Local emergency medical services (EMS) have been taxed by the continuing opioid crisis in our region. During one six-day period last summer in Cincinnati,…