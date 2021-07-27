-
How did a kid from Finneytown named Jay Moriarty become the executive producer of The Jeffersons, the hit 1970s sitcom about an African American…
-
Cincinnati native Jay Moriarty grew up watching TV and knowing he wanted to be a writer. He wound up writing and producing Norman Lear's groundbreaking…
-
Cincinnati native Jay Moriarty, who wrote for The Jeffersons for seven seasons, can't wait to see ABC's recreation of a 1976 All In The Family episode on…
-
Woody Harrelson has played many memorable characters since winning an Emmy for Cheers bartender Woody Boyd 30 years ago.On Wednesday, May 22, he takes on…
-
Most knew him as handyman Dwayne Schneider on “One Day At A Time,” but I first knew comedian/actor Pat Harrington Jr. as Guido Panzini from the old "Steve…
-
During the 1970's, Norman Lear's shows were appointment television. ?When All in the Family,? ?The Jeffersons? or any of his other programs were on, you…