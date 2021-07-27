-
I got a press release a few days ago about a young musician, Adam Chaffins, who's getting some national attention recently. He's been featured on NPR's…
We were thrilled when Jay Bolotin dropped by the studio with his guitar the morning after his packed concert at Northside Tavern November 13th to talk…
The local music education group School House Symphony, comprised of outstanding musicians who go into schools to introduce classical music and instruments…
Local musicians Joshua Jessen and J.T. Thigpen have played a lot of jazz – but never like what they did in “Miles Ahead,” the new movie about jazz icon…