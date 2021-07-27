Ohio U.S. Senate

-
Nothing is ever certain in politics – we found that out in a bigly way in last year's presidential election – but it is highly likely that the 2018 U.S.…
-
National pollsters have been closely watching Ohio while weighing the odds in this year's presidential race, but on November 8 Ohio voters will also elect…
-
There was a time, not so long ago, when the nation’s Amalgamated Union of American Political Pundits (OK, there’s no such organization, but you know what…
-
There was an air of breathless urgency in the e-mail from the Ted Strickland for Senate campaign that crashed into thousands of Ohio Democrats’ inboxes…
-
If the election were held today, former Ohio governor Ted Strickland would defeat Republican incumbent Rob Portman in in the U.S. Senate race, according…
-
Saying he wants to give Ohio Democrats "a competition, not a coronation," Cincinnati city council member P.G. Sittenfeld said in Columbus this morning he…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with news director Maryanne Zeleznik this morning about the forces in the Ohio Democratic Party ganging up…
-
Cincinnati council member P.G. Sittenfeld has launched his campaign for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat next year. Sittenfeld will be seeking the Democratic…