-
Give Ohioans time to listen to one another and they are capable of developing a plan to turn around the addiction crisis. So why isn’t it happening?...
-
This Friday, November 10, Northern Kentucky University will host the inaugural conference of the Ohio River Valley Addiction Research Consortium (ORVARC).…
-
Local organization Impact Changes Society is teaming with documentarian Jerry Buck to get his latest film, The War We Ignore, about the growing opioid…
-
Named one of the best books of 2015, Dreamland: The True Tale of America?'s Opiate Epidemic by journalist Sam Quinones, provides a detailed look at the…
-
The heroin epidemic is taking a terrible toll on families and straining health providers, social service agencies and the legal system, nationally and…