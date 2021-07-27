-
The DIVA Jazz Orchestra is celebrating their Silver Anniversary this year with a brand-new CD. Pat Christie and Marcia Gallas produced the 25th…
-
Perhaps not as well-known as other university orchestras, but the NKU Philharmonic is one part of the comprehensive orchestral program at Northern…
-
Known for their eclectic playlist and occasional guest appearances by Ari Shapiro from NPR, Pink Martini is the "little orchestra" from Portland, Oregon…
-
Carmon DeLeone will conduct the final season of the Middletown Symphony Orchestra, its 75th and his 35th on the podium, beginning with a November 12…
-
Fans of the Star Trek franchise of movies and TV shows will enjoy the upcoming concert event at Music Hall, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage.Conductor Jay…
-
The Cincinnati Ballet celebrates Valentine’s Day with Shakespeare’s most romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, choreographed by Artistic Director Victoria…