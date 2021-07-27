Over the Rhine music

-
For the final segment of Around Cincinnati’s 15-year run, Brian O’Donnell is joined by musicians Karin Berquist and Linford Detweiler, also known as Over…
The annual Nowhere Else Festival, produced by Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler from Over the Rhine, is coming up Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May…
Over the Rhine, the local band featuring wife & husband musicians Karin Berquist and Linford Detweiler, celebrates their 30th anniversary in 2019 with the…
The 3rd Annual Nowhere Else Festival, a celebration of music and art, held on the Clinton County property of acclaimed band Over the Rhine, happens again…
Listen this Sunday evening, May 20th between 7-8pm, for an interview of Linford Detweiler with Brian O'Donnell about this year's festival!
Coming up: Over the Rhine performs a concert in Washington Park this Friday SUNDAY starting at 4pm to benefit the United Way of Greater Cincinnati.
A song from Over the Rhine from their CD, Discount Fireworks. The band is going on tour through the fall before winding up at the Taft Theater on December…
After 25 years of almost constant touring, local favorites Over the Rhine are going to stay home a bit more and bring the music there.Linford Detweiler…
