-
Acclaimed artist and Jewish scholar Archie Rand will have his paintings featured in an exhibit at Hebrew Union College's Skirball Museum starting February…
-
Hyde Park's Mary Ran Gallery is currently featuring an exhibit of two abstract expressionists, and friends, Jack Meanwell and Paul Chidlaw. Gallery owner…
-
Local artist Mary Louise Holt's painting The Village of Mariemont, 17th Century, which depicts the area as it was when it was inhabited by Shawnee…
-
Jane Durrell profiles another exceptional artist who calls Cincinnati home – meet painter Emil Robinson.
-
Jane Durrell talks with Cincinnati artist and retired Art Academy professor Stewart Goldman about his long career and having one of his paintings featured…
-
Elizabeth Nourse was a Mt. Healthy-born painter who spent most of her life and career in France. Jane Durrell has a review of Rites of Passage featuring…
-
Anne Arenstein welcomes in longtime local musician and founder of the Linton Chamber Music Series, Dick Waller, who has been painting for many years and…
-
For the first time in its existence, Cincinnati’s Manifest Gallery has engaged an artist-in residence. Painter Tyler Wilkinson has been working with the…
-
Cincinnati’s Phyllis Weston Gallery is currently featuring the work of internationally acclaimed artist Shinji Turner-Yamamoto. Anne Arenstein welcomes…