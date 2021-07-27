-
You've heard Pam Temple evenings and weekends on both WGUC and WVXU. Her ability to host both classical music and news programs is a real asset to…
Wild Carrot is one of Cincinnati's longest running Roots/Americana music groups, fronted by the husband and wife duo of Spencer Funk and Pam Temple. They…
WNKU-FM won't be making a big deal about losing its original frequency (FM 89.7) at 8:59 a.m. Friday late Friday night, since the beloved station still…
From Aaron Sharpe, WNKU-FM general manager:This Weekend, We Say Goodbye to Some of WNKU's Most Beloved ProgramsWell, there's just no good way to say this.…
Music of the Season: Pam Temple introduces the song Cold December Day by her group, Wild Carrot.
Catching you up on the Comings & Goings of Cincinnati TV/radio personalities:CHERI LAWSON: The last member of WNKU-FM's news team, "Community Stories"…