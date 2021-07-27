-
A Cincinnati Council committee will have two proposals to consider for bringing residential parking permits to portions of Over-the-Rhine. City…
It is back to the drawing board for a proposal to bring residential parking permits to parts of Over-the-Rhine. Council rejected the ordinance Wednesday.…
The full Cincinnati Council will likely vote Wednesday to let a residential parking permit program move forward in parts of Over-the-Rhine. The…
A Cincinnati Council committee could vote in two weeks on a plan to set up a residential parking permit program in parts of the Over-the-Rhine.…
Cincinnati officials are continuing work on a plan to bring residential parking permits to the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. Council's Neighborhoods…
Many new residents with cars, more commercial activity, and increased interest in programs and events are leading to a parking crunch in Cincinnati's…