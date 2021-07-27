-
A poem from Pauletta Hansel called “Our Words: Cincinnati, April 2017,” written when she was Poet Laureate for Cincinnati.
For Mother’s Day: local poet Pauletta Hansel recites her poem When She Was Done, from her collection, Coal Town Photograph.
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Pauletta Hansel's latest book of poems, Coal Town Photograph, and previews an upcoming musical/spoken word…
For Father's Day, Cincinnati's former Poet Laureate, Pauletta Hansel, reads two of the poems from her latest collection, Coal Town Photograph.
The final book of poems from the late local poet Aralee Strange, The Road Itself, will be celebrated at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati on Friday, April 26.…
For Women's History Month: Two local women writers who lost their mothers to dementia have teamed with the Alzheimer's Association to present writing…
Former Cincinnati Poet Laureate Pauletta Hansel joins us to share her poem Waking Before Light from her collection Divining.
Word of Mouth Cincinnati will celebrate the life and writings of the late local poet Aralee Strange at an event on November 27. Poet Pauletta Hansel and…
The next Urban Appalachian Literary Salon (Being Out in Appalachia), presented by the Urban Appalachian Community Coalition, happens on March 1 at Lydia's…