-
Voting opens today for the 10th and final historic Cincinnati woman to be featured in a multimedia event this summer honoring "'10 ___ Women.""The blank…
-
As we begin Black History Month, Elaine Diehl welcomes Jennie Wright and Siri Imani Huey to talk about Experience Sankofa, a new project from People's…
-
People’s Liberty Haile Fellowships provide a year-long civic sabbatical and a $100,000 award for two Greater Cincinnati residents to implement a project…
-
A former Cincinnati Public Schools board member is hoping to educate future board members. Elisa Hoffman says there are lots of groups focused on…
-
People’s Liberty Haile Fellowships provide a year-long civic sabbatical and a $100,000 award for two highly-motivated Greater Cincinnati residents to…
-
IDEALAB: Movement Makers is a day-long event where those who want to make a difference in their communities can learn how to harness their passion and…
-
Cincinnati Music Accelerator, which calls itself Ohio’s first career accelerator program for musicians and recording artists, graduated its first class…
-
Tracey Brumfield knows how hard it is to access information in jail. She spent time behind bars. Now she's publishing a newspaper. As the People's Liberty…
-
Brightly painted, repurposed newspaper boxes are popping up all over Cincinnati. Inside you won't find papers but non-perishable items for anyone in need.…
-
The philanthropic lab People’s Liberty has announced the 2017 winners of its $100,000 Haile Fellowship grants. The grant challenges two individuals to…