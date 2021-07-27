performance

-
The 41st Annual Appalachian Studies Association Conference is coming, for the first time, to Cincinnati from April 5-8. Accompanying the educational…
Hamilton's Fitton Center for the Arts is kicking off a new season of exhibits, events and classes with a free community party on Friday, August 18.…
Friday, January 20 marks the annual return of one of the most popular arts events on the calendar, the UC College – Conservatory of Music Moveable Feast.…
The 11th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival kicks off on May 27 with 160 performances of 36 unique productions at 10 different venues in Over the Rhine.…
Genevieve Miller from the Broadway in Cincinnati series joins Robyn Carey-Allgeyer to discuss the upcoming run of the world famous Blue Man Group at the…