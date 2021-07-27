Philip Paul

-
Several years in the making, Playhouse in the Park is ready for the stage debut of their original musical production based on Cincinnati's iconic record…
-
September starts off with a number of King Records-related events which continue throughout the month. Concerts, panels, a twist dance at the Cincinnati…
-
Cincinnati's iconic King Records is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, and a special event is coming to Memorial Hall on August 25. Jason Snell…
-
-
Just in time for Valentine's Day, a love story for the ages. Recorded as part of last spring's Cincinnati visit of StoryCorps, legendary King Records…
-
-
Lee Hay has a very special treat for you: A King Records Christmas!One full hour of the best holiday music created at Cincinnati's historic King Records,…
-
In honor of the importance of King Records, I decided to devote this year's Christmas special to some of the talented musicians who recorded at King. This…
-
Full disclosure here: If I still worked at the Enquirer, I’d be writing about Lee Hay and her latest effort to celebrate Cincinnati’s rich broadcasting…
-
During the month of September, the legendary recording studio King Records will be celebrated across Cincinnati with various programs. Beginning on…