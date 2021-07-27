-
One of Cincinnati Public Radio’s most ardent fans and biggest supporters is also one of the city’s most talented musicians. Michael Chertock is the…
Stephen Hough is a talented pianist and accomplished author who has recent releases of a Brahms CD and a collection of essays on music and life. His April…
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame 2020 induction has been postponed until May or June, but the new class is an impressive lineup of local jazz legends. One…
Walnut Hills HS Alum And Jazz Musician Fred Hersch On His Grammy Nomination And Album, "Begin Again"Cincinnati native and acclaimed jazz pianist Fred Hersch has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for Begin Again from his album…
The story of gifted young pianist Benjamin Carlson-Berne and how his untimely passing led to the creation of a memorial scholarship fund in his name is…
Of all the renowned musicians from Cincinnati, are you familiar with jazz pianist Charlie Alexander? Possibly not., but our David Lewis will introduce you…
There’s a hot young pianist on the scene whom local piano legend Ricky Nye has been praising for some time now. He’s Ben Levin and according to his…
He's a Cincinnati native and one of the most acclaimed jazz musicians of this era. He's got a new CD (Open Book) and memoir (Good Things Happen Slowly: A…
Local jazz pianist Phil DeGreg is organizing a series of seven intimate concerts featuring a wide range of themes from Brazilian music to The Beatles to…
Jazz pianist Roy Meriweather has re-released his 1975 album Nubian Lady (originally called Live) which was recorded in 1973 at The Magic Carpet in Dayton,…