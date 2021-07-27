-
Cincinnati Council could vote Wednesday on an ordinance to crack down on people who do not control their vicious or dangerous dogs.A compromise proposal…
-
A Cincinnati council committee is finally ready to discuss proposals for dealing with an increasing number of uncontrolled dogs in the city. The Law and…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is expected to hold a meeting soon to reach consensus on two proposed motions to deal with pitbulls and other vicious dogs…
-
A recent horrific attack on a young girl by pit bulls has increased calls for banning or severely regulating the dogs. At the same time, many…