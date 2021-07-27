-
Robert Barry Fleming is a Kentucky native and theatre professional (he recently directed "Once on this Island" at Playhouse in the Park) who now serves as…
-
There’s something new at Know Theatre of Cincinnati this summer – the One Minute Play Festival. Producing Artistic Director Andrew Hungerford explains the…
-
Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati’s Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers joins our Jim Stump in the studio to talk about the recently announced 2013-14…
-
One sure sign that summer is coming is the announcement of the schedule of plays and musicals coming to the stage of the Showboat Majestic. Tim Perrino…