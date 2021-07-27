-
The Louder Than a Bomb poetry slam was created to give young people a forum to speak out and to be heard. Started in Chicago in 2001, Louder Than a Bomb…
More than half of Cincinnati’s youth are living in poverty. Many may not feel like they have a voice. Louder than a Bomb, the world’s largest youth poetry…
Louder Than a Bomb poetry slam is coming to Cincinnati on April 18.
Louder Than a Bomb, the world's largest poetry slam, started in Chicago in 2001 and has now expanded to 15 cities, including Cincinnati. The event serves…
Say the word 'poetry' to kids and they might turn up their noses. Mention 'hip hop' or 'rap' and they may be more interested. But the art forms are very…