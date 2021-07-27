-
Last Monday, at the beginning of what turned out to be a not-so-hot week for Ohio’s governor, John Kasich, he said something at the opening of his New…
-
Yes, the Quinnipiac University Poll that came out this week – known in political circles as the Q-Poll – showed Ohio Gov. John Kasich leading Democratic…
-
Ohio Gov. John Kasich would defeat Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton in Ohio if the election were held today, according to a new…
-
Twenty-five months into his term, Ohio Gov. John Kasich has finally hit the “magic number.”In politics, the magic number for an elected official seeking…