Portland loo

Cincinnati administrators now say in a report they've found a cheaper way to install public sidewalk restrooms that some Council Members are asking for.…
A Cincinnati Council Committee wants more information before proceeding with a plan to add freestanding restrooms in Downtown and Over-the-Rhine. City…
A Cincinnati Council Committee could vote Tuesday on a plan to locate the city's first freestanding public restroom at Findlay Market. And the facility…
Findlay Market could soon be home to Cincinnati's first freestanding public restroom. And if the test location does well others could be added in Downtown…