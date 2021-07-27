© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Professor Longhair

    New Orleans & Mardi Gras Music on The Blues!
    Join us this Saturday evening, March 2nd at 11pm, for a trip down to New Orleans for a Mardi Gras edition of The Blues! You'll hear from many iconic…
    Jazz Fest & New Orleans on The Blues this week!
    This week's show at 11pm, Saturday, April 28th, starts off with a little boogie woogie from our own Ricky Nye followed by Beau Jocque & the Zydeco…
    Ben Levin & his new blues cd
    This week on The Blues, Saturday, October 21st, at 11pm, you'll hear a conversation with Ben Levin and Ron Esposito recorded in WVXU's studio on Monday,…
    Mardi Gras special on The Blues!
    This week, February 6th at 11pm, we're travelling down to New Orleans for a taste of music you might hear during their Mardi Gras celebration! The show…
    The Blues: 5.16.15 show
    This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, May 16th at 11pm eastern, the first half of the program features two sets of music followed by an interview…