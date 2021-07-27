Quinnipiac poll

-
WVXU senior political analyst Howard Wilkinson spoke with Jay Hanselman Monday morning about a recent Quinnipiac University poll of American voters that…
-
A new poll of Ohio voters shows Gov. John Kasich is no longer leading other candidates in the Republican primary here.The Quinnipiac University swing…
-
An independent poll released Tuesday found a majority of Ohioans are happy with Gov. John Kasich, but also found that support for U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is…
-
An independent poll released this morning shows that while Ohio Gov. John Kasich is the slight favorite for the Republican presidential nomination among…