Phil Borack, who brought Hollywood to Lebanon for Harper Valley P.T.A. in 1977, died Tuesday, April 14, at home of heart disease. He was 84.Borack, the…
Film Cincinnati celebrates its 30th anniversary with a cool video montage of 30 years of movie scenes shot here, from "Rain Main" and "Airborne" to…
To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, nonprofit Film Cincinnati (formerly the film commission) is seeking 30 donors willing to give $30,000…
Make that four major Hollywood movie productions in town, and many more on the way, said Film Cincinnati executive director Kristen Schlotman on WVXU's…
Long before Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Don Cheadle or Michael Douglas shot movies here, Lori Holladay helped Hollywood discover Greater Cincinnati…