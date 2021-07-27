recordings

-
Cincinnati Public Radio’s Chelsea VandeDrink is the master recording engineer responsible for recording every performance by the Cincinnati Opera, The May…
-
David Lewis has a musical commentary about the nearby Rodeheaver Music Publishing Company which recorded its records, most notably under the Rainbow…
-
Local percussionist Dan Dorff recently released his newest effort, The Quiltbox Sessions, a record of vignettes and re-orchestrated classical piano works…
-
Titans of the music industry, Columbia Records, is celebrating its 125th Anniversary with the release of the book 360 Sound: The Columbia Records Story by…