-
WVXU's revival of Rod Serling's 1955 O'Toole From Moscow show about the Cincinnati Reds is now available on podcast platforms.O'Toole From Moscow, the…
-
Anne Serling is confident that her famous father would be pleased that Cincinnati Public Radio is reviving O' Toole From Moscow, his 1955 Cincinnati Reds…
-
I've been getting too much attention for reviving O'Toole From Moscow, Rod Serling's "lost" 1955 baseball comedy about the Cincinnati Reds for WVXU-FM.The…
-
Rod Serling's 1955 comedy involving the Cincinnati Reds – broadcast only once on NBC Television – will premiere as a radio play on WVXU-FM 8 p.m.…
-
UC's College-Conservatory of Music is in final rehearsals for their next production, Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park, a spin-off of Lorraine Hansberry's…
-
Last year, Richard Hess, chair of the Drama Department at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, traveled to Nairobi, Kenya as a…
-
Pentecost is a 1994 play of politics, religion and ideas by David Edgar and it’s coming to the stage at the University of Cincinnati College –…