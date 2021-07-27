-
May sweeps ratings, Part Two: The demographics are in for May, and WXIX-TV is the big winner.The Fox affiliate was the most-watched Cincinnati station for…
-
Chris Riva, Amber Jayanth and meteorologist Ashley Smith will help main anchors Tricia Macke, Rob Williams and Steve Hortsmeyer share the load when…
-
Former WCPO-TV morning anchor Chris Riva will return to local airwaves next week in preparation for WXIX-TV's early evening news expansion.Riva, whose…
-
-
Can WXIX-TV outfox the TV news competition at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.? Channel 19 refuels Cincinnati's TV news wars by premiering two newscasts in August, two…
-
Clyde Gray returns to WCPO-TV to co-host "Cincy Lifestyle" next week, after a detour through WXIX-TV.Here's something most people don't know: Gray did a…
-
What took them so long? Six weeks after Kara Sewell went home to Texas, WXIX-TV executives decided to reunite Jessica Brown and Dan Wells Monday to…
-
With February sweeps ending Wednesday, viewers soon will start seeing local TV news changes.Again WKRC-TV was first for all local weekday newscasts in the…
-
Finally WXIX-TV anchor Rob Williams can sleep in again.Williams, 46, who started co-anchoring Fox 19 mornings in 1998 with Tricia Macke, will move to the…