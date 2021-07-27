-
Blues legend Buddy Guy and guitarist Jonny Lang will hit the road on a joint tour this summer. The tour will include a stop in Huber Heights, OH at Rose…
-
Patty Smyth & her band Scandal will appear on PNC Pavilion's stage with Rick Springfield and Greg Kihn on Friday, September 6th at 7:30 which also…
-
Jonny Lang recently spoke with Ron Esposito in advance of his performances at PNC Pavilion, 8/9, and Rose Music Center, 8/10, along with JJ Grey and Mofro…
-
Los Lobos band member Steve Berlin reminisces about the band’s early days as he joins Elaine Diehl to talk about upcoming shows, new music and his own…
-
They're getting the band back together. Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons will tour as 98 Degrees this summer after a three year…
-
Blues music legend George Thorogood is back on tour this summer and will be playing at the new Rose Music Center at The Heights near Dayton with fellow…