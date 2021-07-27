-
Cincinnati-based filmmaker David James has a new sci-fi anthology series that will be released on Amazon Prime in mid-November. Wildfire was created and…
-
Author John Kachuba discusses the various myths and research that went into writing his latest novel, Shapeshifters: A History. He speaks with Barbara…
-
Local science fiction writer Christopher Bennett has released a new collection of short stories called Among the Wild Cybers: Tales Beyond the Superhuman.…
-
concert:nova, Cincinnati's contemporary classical music ensemble, has created a rock opera based on stories by iconic science fiction writer Ray Bradbury.…
-
The BBC series Doctor Who is the longest running science fiction TV series of all time and has featured more than a dozen actors in the title role.…
-
As many as 1,200 people are expected in Cincinnati this weekend to celebrate steampunk. That’s a science fiction genre that celebrates a future that never…
-
The Millennicon literary science fiction and fantasy convention takes place March 20 - 22. The event is presented by the Miami Valley Fandom for Literacy,…
-
Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi talks with Mark Perzel about his new novel, Lock In, a near future thriller.During the interview, Scalzi mentions…
-
Christopher Bennett, son of former WGUC radio host Myron Bennett, is a science fiction author living here in Cincinnati. In the past he has written books…