When WKRC-TV reporter Larry Davis retired in July after 35 years covering Cincinnati news – a month after Deb Dixon retired after 44 years at the station…
10:45 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 26 update: Tributes to reporter Joe Webb from former WKRC-TV coworkers Deb Dixon and Larry Davis:"In a newsroom, we don’t…
Monday, Feb. 26 update: Brad Johansen's last day at WKRC-TV is Wednesday, Feb. 28. See my new post today, "Brad Johansen's Top 12 Moments At Channel 12."…
A change in the weather is coming to WKRC-TV, and to Scott Dimmich's career trajectory.Dimmich, weekend meteorologist for six years, leaves Channel 12 –…
WKRC-TV viewers will see a female meteorologist on "Good Morning Cincinnati" next month, but she's not who you might expect.Channel 12 hired morning…
Seven weeks after the death of Tim Hedrick, WKRC-TV has posted his job.The Channel 12 job description says the station is looking for a chief…
Updated 4/25/16: Meteorologist Tim Hedrick "died of complications from prostate cancer," WKRC-TV has announced. He was 55, the station said.When Hedrick…