-
Cincinnati Assistant City Manager Scott Stiles is a finalist for the city manager's position in Garden Grove, California, and will leave Cincinnati City…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Friday he is behind his own schedule but he'll recommend a new city manager to city council by the first week of…
-
Two Cincinnati Council Members are complaining about this week's demotion of John Curp from city solicitor to chief counsel for MSD and the Water Works.…
-
*Update 12/11/13 4:30 p.m*Interim Cincinnati City Manager Scott Stiles now has a compensation package for the job. City Council approved the plan…