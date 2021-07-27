-
On this week's blues show, Saturday, December 1st at 11pm, the first set begins with Etta James and Charlie Musselwhite and ends with Mose Allison and New…
The holidays are upon us, and therefore, lots of related events like Price Hill Will's "Holiday on the Hill," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter…
Seymour Stein is coming to Cincinnati Saturday afternoon, December 1st at 3pm to the downtown Public Library for a presentation on his time with Syd…
King Records Month in Cincinnati kicks off Saturday, September 1st, at Listermann Brewing Company with their latest 4-pack of limited edition beer, “The…
Henry Glover was undoubtedly a major force behind the success of King Records. Tonight, Saturday, July 28th at 11pm, you'll hear about his years at King…